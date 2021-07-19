World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $484,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ira M. Birns acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,062.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $29.33 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INT. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

