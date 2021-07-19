Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 347,143 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 152.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,143 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.35 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $225.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.