Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 105,787 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

NYSE V opened at $248.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

