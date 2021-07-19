Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,358 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 877,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after acquiring an additional 393,721 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 86,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 409,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after acquiring an additional 250,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

