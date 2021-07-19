Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,514 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of ONEOK worth $29,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ONEOK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.