Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $19.22 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 52,644 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $118.73 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $120.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.18. The company has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 141.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.