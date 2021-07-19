Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,141,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 145,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 842.5% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,199,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 91.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

