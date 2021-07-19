WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Position Cut by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,166,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,875 shares during the period. WW International accounts for about 31.6% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WW International were worth $67,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after buying an additional 67,780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 100.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 200,972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 6.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

WW stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,744. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69. WW International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,608,095.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,986,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

