XinFin Network Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $929.93 million and $2.69 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.02 or 0.00905203 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,681,457,555 coins and its circulating supply is 12,281,457,555 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.