Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Xperi stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Xperi has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $21,181,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the first quarter worth about $30,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Xperi by 1,044.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 652,236 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 23.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,337,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,241,000 after buying an additional 635,633 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

