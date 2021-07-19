Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.66.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.82. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.38.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.3627325 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

