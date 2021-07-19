Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YARIY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

YARIY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.07. 9,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,386. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.68%. Analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

