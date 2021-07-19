Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Shares Bought by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 510.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. Yatsen comprises 1.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $57,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YSG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $21,735,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $20,866,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YSG shares. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

YSG stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

