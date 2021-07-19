YEE (YEE) Price Down 9.4% This Week

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, YEE has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $76,300.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013074 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.87 or 0.00767963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

