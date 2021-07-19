YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director John Constantine Sells 15,000 Shares

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director John Constantine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $1,257,300.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $96.62. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in YETI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in YETI by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.