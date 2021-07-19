yTSLA Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $619,045.37 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.32 or 0.00030091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $619,045.37 and $36,711.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00101002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00145653 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,922.66 or 0.99842522 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

