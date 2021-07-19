Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $158,160.74 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $122.72.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.