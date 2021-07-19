Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 321,671 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $115.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.13. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,087. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

