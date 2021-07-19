YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $223,451.39 and $61,509.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00098824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00146575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,697.87 or 0.99852507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 918,395 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

