Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE BOH traded down $3.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,116. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Insiders sold 67,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,312 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.