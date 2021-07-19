Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

MXIM traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.50. 89,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,050. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $131,880.00. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,544 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

