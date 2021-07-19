Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.50). Relay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($6.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.27. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,168 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,322,000 after purchasing an additional 641,756 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after buying an additional 521,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 731,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,689,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.