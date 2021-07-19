Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.77 Million

Analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report sales of $58.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $52.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $230.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $236.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $224.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $228.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 61,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a market cap of $701.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

