Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,950.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,581. The firm has a market cap of $954.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

