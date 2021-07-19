Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

APLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock worth $662,211. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APLE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.08. 175,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,236. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

