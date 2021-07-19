Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $100,739,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $46,714,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $40,787,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,175,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,977. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70. BTRS has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $19.76.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.