Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report sales of $148.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $171.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $647.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.10 million to $655.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $785.17 million, with estimates ranging from $745.60 million to $862.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $136.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 10,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,870. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Exterran has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84.

In other news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 8,600 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $34,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,967 shares in the company, valued at $357,146.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 20,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,494.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 479,279 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exterran by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 262,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 177,816 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.