Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.18 Million

Brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report $86.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $88.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $347.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $352.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $329.62 million, with estimates ranging from $320.10 million to $341.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. B. Riley raised their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.21. 82,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,128. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

