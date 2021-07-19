Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.16). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABEO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 349,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 802,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 173.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 85,308 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $126.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

