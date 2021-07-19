Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post $27.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.80 million and the highest is $28.35 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $22.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 177,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 69,123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $929.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

