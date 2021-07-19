Zacks: Brokerages Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post sales of $12.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. KemPharm posted sales of $6.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.61 million to $28.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

In other KemPharm news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 11,725 shares of company stock worth $109,681 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank bought a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $372.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.34. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

