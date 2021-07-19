Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.16). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $664,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock worth $192,054,634. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $56,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.24. 70,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,798. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.