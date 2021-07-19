Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Announce -$0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of VAPO opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 17,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

