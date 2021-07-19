Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) to Hold

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

CERE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. 584,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.64. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $178,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.