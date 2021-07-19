Zacks Investment Research Lowers Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $891.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.55. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

