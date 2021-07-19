Zacks Investment Research Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Hold

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “International Paper will benefit from the ongoing strong demand for essential products and the e-commerce channel amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Global cellulose fibers segment will gain on strong demand for absorbent hygiene and pulp products as paper-grade pulp demand recovers. Corrugated and containerboard packaging demand remains resilient in 2021 on account of its critical role in supply chain to bring essential products to customers. In the Printing Paper business, the company continues to see steady demand recovery across all regions. International Paper expects improvement in demand, volume as well as price and mix across all segments. The company’s strong balance sheet will also stoke growth. However, surging input costs and planned maintenance outages costs might hurt the company’s margin in the June-end quarter.”

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of IP stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 44,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.