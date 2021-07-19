Zacks Investment Research Lowers Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Get Motus GI alerts:

MOTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.01.

MOTS stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.62.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 4,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 16.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.