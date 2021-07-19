Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

VRNA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.52. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

