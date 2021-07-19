Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Hold

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of ALBO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.04. 10,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $691.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.21. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.