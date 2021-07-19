Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51. OMRON has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMRNY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 1,446.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OMRON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,462,000 after purchasing an additional 78,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

