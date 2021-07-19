Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2,372.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $156.72 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.58.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $10,043,837.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,689,209.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,254 shares of company stock worth $54,085,539 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

