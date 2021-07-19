Zero Utility Token Reaches Market Cap of $533,022.45 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $533,022.45 and $2,133.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $550.21 or 0.01783995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00047363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013290 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00775556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

