Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global’s (NASDAQ:ZETA) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 20th. Zeta Global had issued 21,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $215,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZETA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zeta Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

In other Zeta Global news, Director William Landman sold 458,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,584,460.00.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.