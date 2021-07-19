Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $199.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $202.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

