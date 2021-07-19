Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $430.47.

ZM stock opened at $361.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total value of $2,477,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,449 shares of company stock valued at $118,789,806 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

