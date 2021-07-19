ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.90

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 21694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTCOY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTE Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

