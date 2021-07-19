Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

