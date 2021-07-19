Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 451.90 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 451.90 target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZURN. Barclays set a CHF 420 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 465 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 424.19.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

