$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 166,349 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 175,720 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 160.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,045,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 78,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. 6,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,857. The firm has a market cap of $395.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. ZIX has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

