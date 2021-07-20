$0.16 EPS Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. Mitek Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $18.19 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $783.08 million, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

